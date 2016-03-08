CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter Milan are set to sign Argentinos Juniors' youngster Nicolas Gonzalez.The 20-year-old Argentine is a striker by trade and has been with Argentinos Juniors since the year 2005. He has spent over ten years in the club's youth system and made his debut in the 2015-16 season and scored his first goal for the club in the 2016-17 campaign.CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can report that Gonzalez is set to sign for Inter this summer, with the club already in total agreement with the player and the club.The fee is said to be around 10 million euros, with the player already now in Italy to apply for a Community Passport.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)