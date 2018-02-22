The reality is that big international teams are probing Skriniar. Manchester City offered €65m for the Slovakian in January, although it was rejected. However, Pep Guardiola still considers this value fair. Barcelona should also be considered in the race, while in the Premier League more clubs have requested information about the player.



The entourage of the defender, however, knows Inter's will very well; keep Skriniar also for next season. The owners, Suning, considers him unsellable unless a significant offer arrives. Furthermore, they will be looking to sit down and discuss a renewal for the defender, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

The teams interested will really have to put their best offer forward, even higher than the €65m in January.