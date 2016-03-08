Exclusive: Inter to challenge Napoli for Austrian full-back
28 March at 19:15According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Red Bull Salzburg's Austrian right-back Stefan Lainer was viewed by Inter Milan scouts last week in the international clash between Poland and Austria; the Nerazzurri interested in securing the signature of the 26-year-old.
Lainer, however, is also a long-time target of Inter's Serie A rivals, Napoli. Lainer has been in Napoli's scope for some time and Inter's interest could likely prompt them to move quickly.
Lainer's current contract expires in the summer of 2022, with the full-back currently valued at around €15m.
The Austrian signed for Salzburg from SV Ried in 2015 for a fee of around €300,000. Since then, he has become a vital part of Marco Rose's set-up at the Austrian club. Lainer has 12 caps for the Austrian national team, having made his debut in 2017 and, this season, has played in 16 league games, scoring once and assisting another two goals.
