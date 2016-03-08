Exclusive: Inter want De Paul immediately in case of Perisic's departure

Rodrigo De Paul already in January. Inter are making various assessments these days amid Ivan Perisic's desire to leave the club. At the moment, there is no right proposal for the Croatian and the idea remains not to sell the player unless a definitive offer of at least 35/40 million euros arrives.



However, if Perisic leaves from now until January 31, the latest idea of the Nerazzurri, in addition to Carrasco, on the list of Ausilio Marotta, leads exactly to the purchase of Rodrigo De Paul already this month.



Today the management of the club will have direct contact with Udinese to seek an agreement on the De Paul front. Booking the player for the summer is the priority but now even an immediate purchase is a hypothesis, though it seems that it will be complicated for Udinese to let De Paul go, as the club is fully involved in the fight for salvation.



But Inter is also trying to involve vice president Javier Zanetti in the transfer. The former captain has already spoken with De Paul and has convinced the player to choose Inter rather than other destinations, mainly Napoli, who had an offer of 30 million plus Younes ready for Udinese.



Now, a definitive economic agreement must be found for the Argentinian's move, either now or in June. De Paul's transfer in January will only depend on Ivan Perisic, while the principal idea is to close a deal for next summer, so as to avoid surprises.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov