Exclusive: Inter want to eliminate release clause from contract of Marcelo Brozovic
11 October at 09:30In just over a year, Marcelo Brozovic's fortunes have turned 180 degrees. He was just hours away from completing a move to Sevilla but eventually stayed and fought for a place in the Nerazzurri XI. Now, it is hard to imagine Antonio Conte's Inter without the Croatian and, therefore, talks have started in regards to a new contract for the midfielder.
Brozovic's current contract with the club has a release clause of 60 million euros; something that Inter would like to work on increasing or, if possible, eliminating altogether.
The current theory is to extend his deal until 2024, whilst his 3.5 million euro wage will also be discussed but no hints yet as to how it will be adjusted.
Through all this, one thing is clear; Inter want to keep hold of Brozovic, a man who has become a key component of their team.
