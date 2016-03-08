Exclusive: Inter will not sell youngster as Manchester City and Liverpool prowl
21 May at 11:15Sebastiano Esposito will not be sold by Inter in the summer even if they add a buyback clause in the contract, Calciomercato exclusively.
The youngster is seen as the future of the nerazzurri and has impressed in the Under-17 Euros for the country and has also done well for Inter in the junior levels for the club. He has already made his debut for the first team too.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Esposito but Inter are not bothered about selling the starlet.
The nerazzurri are arming the youngster with everything they can and the club is convinced that it does not intend to sell the 2002 born striker at any price- even if it takes adding a buyback clause in the deal.
They will evaluate the player for a season and would only consider letting him leave on a loan deal or will play him in the Primavera side for another season. He is a talent who cannot be touched at all.
Go to comments