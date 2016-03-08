Exclusive: Inter will sell players before signing Malcom
08 July at 11:30CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter will have to sell one of their attacking players to make way for Malcom.
The Bordeaux star has become one of the most wanted youngsters in Europe currently and has attracted interest from not just Inter, but from Arsenal and Tottenham too. He appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
CalcioMercato understand that Inter will have to sell one attacking player to sign Malcom, especially after the signing Matteo Politano from Sassuolo.
Bordeaux want a fee of 40 million euros for the Brazilian, with Inter prepared to offer 7 million euros for an initial loan deal before they make it permanent next summer.
Inter could well consider offers for Yann Karamoh, Antonio Candreva and Eder.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
