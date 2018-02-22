Exclusive: Inter will sign a goalkeeper this summer, but won't replace Handanovic

SHOW GALLERY

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter will look to sign a goalkeeper this summer; not to replace Samir Handanovic, but to bring in an effective back-up for him.



The 33-year-old Slovakian Handanovic joined Inter in 2012 from Domzale for a 11 million euros fee. Since then, he has become one of the most revered keepers in the world. This season, Handanovic appeared in every single Serie A game for the nerazzurri.



Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told CalcioMercato that while Inter will look to sign a goalkeeper this summer, they won't do it to replace Handanovic.



They feel that this will not be the right time to replace someone as experienced as Handanovic, as the Slovakian will play in the UEFA Champions League with Inter, who will need him to play for them in that competition.



While they are after Andriy Lunin, they will have him as a backup for Handanovic. They don't want to get lost in the economic benefits of a possible sale of Handanovic as its felt that he brings irreplaceable experience to the plate.



Here is a gallery of the most wanted goalkeepers in the world this summer:

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)