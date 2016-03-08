Exclusive: Inter withdraw from race for Verona star as Conte makes his midfield choices

Inter Milan's midfield strategies are starting to clear up. With Dejan Kulusevski from Parma in the sights, Rodrigo De Paul always a welcome solution and an Inter which is preparing for the January transfer market but also planning for the summer one, because both windows will have to go hand in hand.



The will of Antonio Conte is to give an opening to talented young players as long as they are ready immediately, like Kulusevski, but without missing opportunities for experience and proven winners, like in the case of the much-appreciated Arturo Vidal. In short, between January and June, there will be at least two purchases in the midfield department.



This is also one of the reasons why the Nerazzurri did not make a decisive move for Sofyan Amrabat, Verona's big revelation of the season. The player is doing well but Inter have decided not to make a move in January and do not consider him a "summer" operation, as the team will be strengthened with bigger names.



Meanwhile, Napoli have given their willingness to sign the player immediately for 15 million euros and Inter does not want to take part in an auction and, as mentioned, do not see the player as an ideal summer reinforcement. Thus, the Moroccan is expected to join the Partenopei, while Inter will go for different names now but also in June.

Fabrizio Romano