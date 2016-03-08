Exclusive: Inter yet to find agreement for Man Utd striker Lukaku

Serie A giants Inter Milan are yet to find an agreement for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, Calciomercato understand.



The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Man United in the summer as we expected in an exclusive last month, Lukaku is looking for a move away from the club this summer.



We know understand that despite reports from Gazzetta dello Sport stating that Inter have agreed terms with Lukaku over a move to the San Siro, the nerazzurri have not agreed anything with the striker's entourage.



Having said that, the interest is there from Inter and Conte will want Lukaku at the club in the summer. But nothing has been agreed yet and there is only interest. Not just from Inter, but from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid too.



Lukaku has struggled to gain complete form ever since he arrived at United. The 26-year-old has scored only 15 times in all competitions for the Red Devils, who finished sixth in the Premier League this season.





By Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)