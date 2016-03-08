Exclusive: Inter yet to make decision about Icardi, club still confused
26 April at 21:30Serie A giants Inter Milan are still looking to make a firm decision about the future of their striker Mauro Icardi.
The Argentine has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last few months and he was stripped off captaincy by Inter. He is now reportedly on his way out of Inter, with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid linked.
We understand that Inter haven't made a concrete decision about the player's future yet with Icardi now in the mood for committing himself to the club in the long term.
The former nerazzurri skipper has revealed through his agent Wanda Nara that he wants to stay and fight for his place at the San Siro and that is causing confusion at Inter, who were earlier very clear about selling him.
No clubs have made any offers yet and that complicates the situation further. His value will decrease with every passing transfer window and if Inter want to get the maximum out of his sale, they would be tempted to sell him this summer.
But it is Wanda's recent comments that have left Inter in a maze. They have been in the same situation with him so many times before but the results of trusting that are visible today.
