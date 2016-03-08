Exclusive: Inter yet to receive offers for Portuguese World Cup star
23 July at 14:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Inter Milan are yet to receive any offers for their midfielder Joao Mario.
The Portuguese World Cup star was loaned out to Premier League side West Ham this past January and he did well for the Hammers during his stint at London.
We can understand that while newly promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were in talks to sign Joao Mario, talks haven't really taken off since the initial contact was made.
While Inter are looking for a fee of 28 million euros to part ways with the midfielder, no offers have arrived yet and if no offers arrive till the end of the transfer window, he will comeback to play for Inter.
Inter could be open to the idea of sending the player out on loan.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments