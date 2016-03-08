The Partenopei, after the departure of Pepe Reina, are looking for a goalkeeper and Bernd Leno tops De Laurentiis' wish list. Fabio Parisi, an intermediary of the operation, spoke about the situation to calciomercato.com.



Leno-Naples, have there been any progress in the negotiation?



"We have been working on it for quite some time, we hope we can reach an agreement between the clubs as soon as possible."



Is the agreement between the player and the club already there?



"With the club, it's very close, let's say it's already there. To end the operation we have to wait for Bayer Leverkusen, I think it will still take a few days."

Napoli continue to work hard in their pursuit of Bernd Leno, Bayer Leverkusen's goalkeeper.