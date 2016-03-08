Exclusive: Isco has already said his first yes to Juventus but Manchester City...

A clear opening. On the part of Isco, there is a big appreciation of Juventus and the willingness to sit down at the table and consider the Bianconeri a practical option for next summer. These are the latest signs for the Juventus management from the Spanish front because the Real Madrid star clearly has a bad relationship with coach Santiago Solari and is preparing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.



Between July and August, it can really be the right time for the Spaniard to leave the club he joined from Malaga several years ago. Juventus have been chasing him for years and have moved with important intermediaries to proceed on the Isco front, to make it clear that there is every intention of working on this great purchase for the summer transfer market.



Isco has made it clear to Juventus that he is willing to talk about it and has expressed his appreciation for the project, precious signals that should not be underestimated. But there is still a lot to be done for the operation to be considered closed.



Real Madrid's demand for the player is more than 100 million euros and, above all other clubs, Manchester City seem to be the biggest competition in the race for the player, with Pep Guardiola already starting to push, just as Paratici is doing.



The field remains open. Isco has given Juventus a glimpse but has absolutely no priority or exclusivity and Manchester City know it well. A lot will be taken into consideration, from the project, perspectives and salary, as well as the necessity of Florentino Perez's 'ok' for a possible deal. The race has only just begun and will not be short.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov