Exclusive: Italy wonderkid wanted by Chelsea and Juve hints at Milan move

13 November at 16:30
Serie B Brescia’s Sandro Tonali has received his first call-up to the Italian national team by Roberto Mancini, who is willing to give the starlet a place in the Azzurri side at the tender age of 18. Tonali is a target, unsurprisingly, for a number of top clubs, including but certainly not limited to Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester City – who would likely have to pay the Italian second division side upwards of €35 to get a deal to go through.
 
Speaking to CalcioMercato journalist Giacomo Brunetti, Tonali spoke at the retreat of the national team:
 
“The first days were very positive, they all put me at ease, they are all happy for this call, it's a dream for the kids, even my teammates and the company are very happy, I watched the National team on TV yesterday, here I can only take an example:
 
“Verratti investiture? We are a bit similar for the beginning of my career, we hope for the future too. Not listening to them, it's the best thing, I do not get these things in mind. The right choice was to stay in Brescia, at seventeen it was difficult to play in Europe.
 
“Comparison with Pirlo? I was inspired by him, but I never saw each other again. We may be similar to our hair. My model is Gattuso for malice. I can play play in front of the defense, but I grew up from the inside. Target? I want to win, in Italy or abroad. Who was I a fan of as a child? Milan.”
 
