Exclusive: Joao Felix says yes to Juve as Mendes meets Paratici and takes decision on release clause
15 April at 10:10Joao Felix would be happy to join Juventus and his agent Jorge Mendes will meet Fabio Paratici before Juve-Ajax to discuss his possible move to Turin in the summer. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the Portuguese starlet is open to joining the bianconeri as he considers their project as good as those of Manchester City, United and Real Madrid who also sounded out the player's availability.
Mendes, who is on very good terms with Juve, is trying to make his client's dream come true and is not willing to agree on a new deal with the Portuguese club. Joao Felix has a € 120 million release clause included in his contract and the Liga Nos giants who want to increase it to € 200 million soon.
Mendes, however, wants Joao Felix to move to a top club as soon as possible and the next meeting will Juve could be the first step for this talented 19-year-old striker who has already revealed his desire to play alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo one day.
