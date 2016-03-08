Exclusive: Jorge Mendes pushing for James Rodriguez to Juventus, the details

James Rodriguez is on the market. It is not a coincidence that Jorge Mendes, the powerful Portuguese agent who brought Ronaldo to Italy, has been active for months to find a solution to a situation that is becoming really delicate.



There are no guarantees that Bayern Munich will activate their option to buy the player for 42 million from Real Madrid, as the Bavarians have not chosen their coach for next year and will not give the go-ahead for the move. The Los Blancos also do not have the intention to bet on the Colombian again, as the feeling between the player and Zidane is not and was never exactly there.



This is why, during his frequent chats with Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici, Mendes has included the name of James Rodriguez on numerous occasions. The Bianconeri prioritize Joao Felix in negotiations with the superagent but James is an idea that could concretize more in the future.



In short, Rodriguez tempts Juve but for now, they are taking their time: He is not a priority. The rest will be seen during the summer transfer market, between technical valuations and above all transaction costs. James is certainly welcome at the Allianz Stadium but if the door remains open, it will be only under certain conditions.



To date, James Rodriguez is not at the top of Juve's list but he knows this could change. The priorities of Paratici are dreams like Isco and Pogba, despite knowing there are few hopes on both fronts. Then, it will be time for any other assessments, including potentially James, whose future is in the balance.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov