Exclusive: Jorge Mendes to help AC Milan get a swap deal
23 May at 10:15Serie A giants AC Milan will be offered possible swap deals to allow Andre Silva a move away from the San Siro.
The Portuguese striker was loaned out to Sevilla last summer in an attempt to help him continue his development. While Sevilla were intent on signing him permanently early on, but Silva's form deteriorated and he only scored nine times in the La Liga whole season.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Silva's agent Jorge Mendes is keen on helping his client get a move away, as Sevilla indeed are not looking to sign the player on a permanent basis.
Mendes has been trying to get his client moves to Spain and the Premier League, but nothing has worked out yet. Milan will sell the player in the summer and Mendes will help them in that.
He is willing to make sure that Silva moves to another club only when they offer a player in a swap deal to Milan. He is exploring options and nothing is concrete yet because of the uncertain future of Leonardo- the rossoneri sporting director.
