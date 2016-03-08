Exclusive: Jovic won't be the post-Icardi solution at Inter; new Barcelona blitz

16 March at 09:20
Luka Jovic is only 22-years-old and has already registered great numbers: 15 goals and 6 assists in the Bundesliga, as well as 7 goals in 10 Europa League appearances. 
 
Eintracht Frankfurt will redeem the striker from Benfica, and then resell for very high figures, which could be in the neighbourhood of €55-60m. 
 
Jovic's name had also been linked as a  possible solution to the post-Icardi era for Inter, but to date, there have been no contacts between the clubs, as reported by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano
 
However, at the San Siro, Barcelona had several representatives present, observing the striker along with his agent Fali Ramadani, as well as the intermediary Edoardo Crnjar. 
 
The Catalan side's plan is to find a replacement for Suarez, who is now 32-years-old. As given away by Thursday's meeting, Jovic seems to be first on the wish list. 
 

