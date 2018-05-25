Exclusive: Juve and Raiola open talks to sign Spurs & Barca target
25 May at 13:50Juventus and Mino Raiola are working on a deal to take Matthijs de Ligt at the Allianz Stadium in the summer, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Dutch International is one of the most promising defenders in Europe and several top clubs are being linked with welcoming his services.
Tottenham and Barcelona are monitoring the performances of the 19-year-old whose price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 50 million.
Juventus are planning a huge revolution in the summer with some of their defenders who are expected to leave the club. Medhi Benatia, for example, is one of those players who could leave for a fair offer and de Ligt is one of the players that could replace the experienced Morocco International.
Juventus will use the services of Mino Raiola to try to land the promising centre defender. The club and the Italian agent are on very good terms and his help could be decisive for Juventus during negotiations with Ajax.
Talks have already begin, signing de Ligt will be nothing easy but Juve will make an attempt with Raiola standing firmly on their side.
