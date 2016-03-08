Exclusive: Juve change their plan for Roma superstar; the latest

Nicolo Zaniolo was at the top of the list of objectives for the Juventus of 2020/21. Roma have not shown any intention to deprive themselves of their star player during the past summer and have been working on a complicated contract renewal for some time now. The Gialorossi have placed the former Inter Milan player at the centre of the project until the injury that obliged him to take a long break from the field.



But Juventus have always had their eyes on Zaniolo and already had in mind to make an important offer to the club from the capital - even higher than 55 million euros - to try to guarantee the presence of one of Italy's biggest talents in their team.



Paratici has repeatedly followed Zaniolo personally in recent years but Roma chose to arm him and have no intention of selling him in the market to come. Zaniolo will focus on recovering from his injury to better prepare for the new season with Roma (soon owned by Friedkin, convinced to keep the midfielder).



The future will be planned calmly and Juventus have obviously understood that after the serious injury there is a need for caution and the Zaniolo plan has been postponed to the near future. It is not the right time to start a negotiation that the Bianconeri management wanted to try to set up to rejuvenate their midfield department.



Zaniolo will remain in the sights of many teams but as of now, Roma are holding him tight and wait for him to return to the pitch. The priority for the Giallorossi is currently the player's physical condition and the transfer market can wait.

Fabrizio Romano