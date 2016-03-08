Exclusive: Juve-Chiesa background and how Commisso 'cancelled' the agreement

Rocco Commisso has proven to be a man of his word and usually what he says, he also subsequently does. He does not want to sell both Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa next summer, at most one of them, but does not rule out keeping them both in his future Fiorentina side.



In particular, the young winger is a weak spot of his, as it was the president of the club who personally cancelled the agreement that had existed for some time between Chiesa and Juventus, which was born a year ago in these times, as found out by our staff exclusively.



And how exactly things went? In April 2019 Chiesa had taken sides: he reached a contractual agreement with Juventus on the basis of a contract up to 2024 with a salary of 5 million euros per year.



Federico agreed to every detail when his father Enrico and his agent Fali Ramadani received the go-ahead from the previous owner to negotiate with Juventus. However, the pact was not recognized by Commisso who armoured Chiesa and now wants to work on the player's renewal.



In the meantime, Juventus continue to observe the situation around the Italian international, but Fiorentina do not intend to make gifts or discounts, nor to recognize old agreements made by previous owners. That is why the field is open with twists and anything can happen in the coming months.