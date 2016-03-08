Exclusive: Juve consider bid for Tottenham star amid Real Madrid interest
18 March at 09:45Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is one of Juventus' summer transfer targets for next season. The contract of the talented attacking midfielder expires in June 2020 and Juventus' ds Fabio Paratici has been scouting him for long time. The fact that Eriksen has yet to sign a contract extension with Spurs is definitely good news for Juve even if Real Madrid have also set their sights on the Denmark International.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have been in talks with the player's entourage and are considering to place an offer in the summer. Signing Eriksen, however, is not going to be that easy. Spurs still believe Eriksen will eventually sign a contract extension. If not, the player's price-tag would be very, very high. The interest of Real Madrid is another bad news for Juve as the Merengues' "new" manager Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of the Danish footballer and wants him to arrive at the Bernabeu at the end of the season.
