Exclusive: latest updates on Perin Juventus move
01 June at 16:20Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.com says Genoa want 20 million euro, while Juventus will pay 10 million for Mattia Perin. A deal can be agreed for 15 million euros for the goalkeeper.
As mentioned earlier, the goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Beppe Marotta and Paratici. The contract is ready for the player to sign and he will be second choice goalkeeper at Juve behind Wojciech Szczęsny.
Paratici is currently meeting Perin's agent Alessandro Lucci in Milan to further progress the deal now. Genoa wanted Moise Kean as a part of the deal, but they will get only 15 million euros for Perin.
