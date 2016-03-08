Exclusive: Juve director meets Raiola to discuss three deals

A week ago Raiola met Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici at the Palazzo Parigi, Juventus' headquarters in Milano. And there is already another face-to-face meeting planned, as both maintain a good relationship between each other, with updates on potential deals expected soon.



Paul Pogba was not a part of the discussion, despite being an undeniable desire of Juventus, a dream that in January will not be pursued, but could be in June. Nothing imminent, in short.



But one of the names discussed was that of Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax defender which has been observed by Juventus for some time now. There is evident progress for the Dutch international.



Paratici knows him by heart and has updated the situation with Raiola, but he is not the only player on Juve's list. From here to June the club is expected to make a certain investment for the 2019/2020 season (not for January, of course) on an important young defender.



The other situation to be discussed is linked to the future of Moise Kean. Juventus do not want to lose him and appreciate his growth. They aim to renew the contract of the defender, whose current deal expires in 2020 and then study a loan move for the Italian.



An alternative solution could be a sale with a buy-back clause in the contract, but it is more difficult, given the figures now reach 18-20 million euros after the many offers rejected this summer.



A renewal is also planned for Blaise Matuidi, with maximum calm and without upcoming signatures. Raiola is convinced of the path of the French player at the club, with the player's contract also expiring in June 2020. Between Raiola and Juve there is work in progress.





Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov