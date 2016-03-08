Exclusive: Juve-Dybala, the tension keeps on growing

Juve lost to Spal earlier today in the Italian Serie A. It is never fun to lose but the bianconeri wanted to wisely rest their players ahead of the UCL clash against Ajax on Tuesday as they ended up losing by a 2-1 score line. Paulo Dybala didn't have a great game as it was surely a day to forget for him. As our very own Nicola Balice explained, Dybala's situation is very up and down at the moment.



THE RESERVES - Against Spal, Juve decided to put in a bunch of unproven youngsters so the fact that Dybala actually played in this game was a little strange indeed. How did Dybala do? He didn't seem like a player who was 'hungry' as he didn't really push very hard. The Argentine could've used this occasion to put in a great performance ahead of the bianconeri's game against Ajax but he failed to do so. There has been a lot of tension between Dybala and Juve lately as things seem very unclear as of now. As Juve are now set to get ready to face-off against Ajax in the UEFA Champions league, Dybala's situation still seems very uncertain. More to come...