Exclusive: Juve going all out for Icardi, the counterparts to convince PSG revealed

Juventus are in the hunt for a centre forward for next season and Mauro Icardi is the number one goal of the Old Lady. However, the striker's situation is somewhat complicated, as he is currently on loan at Paris Saint Germain, which is why, as learned exclusively by our staff, the Bianconeri are in constant contact with the French club.



It is a complicated issue. PSG have an option to buy the Argentinian outright from Inter Milan for a figure of 70 million and it seems that whether they decide to do so, it will be to sell him at the first useful opportunity and make a quick profit. And Juventus are waiting in the background, looking to make an offer that can satisfy the demands of PSG, with many possible technical counterparts in question.



The asking price is about 100 million euros and, as mentioned, many players could be involved in a potential deal. One of these is Mattia De Sciglio, who is in Leonardo's viewfinder. But he will not be a player who will move the needle of the balance and there are other, bigger names, who could be involved.



For example, Alex Sandro, who Juventus could let go in the case that an irrefutable offer arrives and with the certainty of having a worthy replacement. Another name is Miralem Pjanic who could leave the Allianz Stadium during the summer.



Finally, there is also the name of Douglas Costa. The Parisians had tried to include him in negotiations that involved Emre Can and Leandro Paredes before, but perhaps now could be the right time.



In short, there is no shortage of possibilities, even though not everyone would obviously be willing to make a move to Paris. But one thing is certain: Mauro Icardi is Juventus' number one goal for the attack.

