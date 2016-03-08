Exclusive: Juve-Haaland; the background and Raiola's idea about the future

Erling Haaland has always been a player with clear ideas. The Norwegian starlet explained to all interested teams in recent weeks that his priority to play, at a high level but to make an intermediate step before going to a top club as an ideal solution.



The attacker has chosen to take advantage of his release clause (just over 20 million euros) to go to Borussia Dortmund, grow as a protagonist and not as a bench player as he feared he could be at least at the beginning of the path with Manchester United or Juventus, which had been moving for the player for some time.



Relations between Fabio Paratici and Mino Raiola have been excellent for years and the de Ligt deal was the definitive stamp. Juve made their economic offer to Haaland but they had understood for days that he prefers a different step, to grow rather than risk flopping. Thus, the pressure went down and it went down also from Manchester United.



The Borussia Dortmund operation is convenient for everyone. The Germans want to enjoy their new starlet, maybe win with him and then sell him to a top club for gold. Haaland will be able to play for a great team that gives chances to young players, which is why Raiola approved the choice of the boy.



But the super-agent already has plans for the future for Haaland, in a team of the highest European level. The Norwegian is convinced that he will get there soon but also that he can explode in Germany. Everyone happy, except for Juve, who, however, know that they did their best.

Fabrizio Romano