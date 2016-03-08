Exclusive: Juve have made their decision on Pogba's return; the latest

Juventus has have a desire and its name is Paul Pogba. The return, the new opportunity, that giant who arrived for free almost as a child in Turin and became a man of records with his sale to Manchester United for a figure over 100 million euros.



The management's decision is clear: to be ready in case Pogba really leaves Manchester. A clear stance for a complicated dream. Because United has no intention of making discounts since their next transfer market will be economically conditioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and because the costs of the operation are not simple. But Juve would like Pogba again and made it clear to his agent Raiola too.



The Red Devils have a clause to extend Pogba's contract until 2022, so the club does not consider the player to be expiring in a year because it is a unilateral option that will, of course, be exercised.



This is why the economic demand remains close to 100 million euros. For their part, Juve has decided to move from the good words always said by Paul in recent years and are ready to deal for real. The Bianconeri are ready to make the Frenchman the symbol of the next transfer market, as long as the economic conditions are acceptable also for the international moment.



This also applies to the salary of Pogba who earns just over 14 million net per year. Juventus does not want to ruin their financial balance too much and in this sense, they expect to meet the player once negotiations officially start. Juve want Pogba and intend to be ready if the OK from Manchester arrives. Paul will have to do the rest. It will not be simple, far from it, but the desire is increasingly turning into a goal.

Fabrizio Romano