Pablo Longoria and Mateo Alemany, respectively sports director and CEO of Valencia will arrive in the Italian city of Milan soon. The reason for the visit to Milan is to make sure they can raise money before the deadline of June 30 to meet the Financial Fair Play restrictions.Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that Pablo Longoria and Mateo Alemany have a meeting with the top officials of Juventus and the top of the meeting is their player Joao Cancelo.​Joao Cancelo has also been linked with a move to the English Premier League, with Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as the candidates to sign him in the summer transfer window.It looks like Juventus have beaten Manchester United and Wolves and they are now in pole position to sign Joao Cancelo.