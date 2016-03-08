Exclusive: Juve insisting on Icardi and hope for PSG's 'help'; the latest

Mauro Icardi, always him. The former Inter Milan captain is still at the centre of the plans for the Juventus attack. A big move is expected in this department for the Bianconeri ahead of the upcoming season and Icardi has always represented Fabio Paratici's first choice, regardless of who sits on the bench at the Allianz Stadium. However, a move never materialized, and the Argentine is currently on loan at PSG after a last-minute deal was struck with the Nerazzurri in the summer.



Icardi's first part of the season was fantastic, yet the redemption has never been a simple formality. But it still remains the most concrete hypothesis, despite the fact that in the last month Icardi has actually lost his starting spot.



There is a lot of market for him and the 70 million spent on his redemption by the Parisians can turn into an investment that can also be used immediately. And this is what Juventus are hoping for, knowing how complicated it is to complete operations with Inter at this moment. The French club's asking price could be around 100 million euros.



The relations between the Serie A champions and PSG are solid and some players could be included in a potential deal to find the right balance in the operation. Players who could be discussed are Miralem Pjanic and perhaps even Paulo Dybala.

Nicola Balice