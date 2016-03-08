Exclusive: Juve-Inter, here we go again - the new battle after Kulusevski
23 March at 12:00Juventus and Inter are ready to compete for more players. Just like last summer and winter in the negotiations for Lukaku and Kulusevski, history could repeat itself in a few months with regards to Tonali and Castrovilli. As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, it could be the new big battle.
Inter have been following the midfielder closely for months and Antonio Conte has given his stamp of approval. In short, Castrovilli is considered a perfect addition to the Nerazzurri and that's why talks have already started with Fiorentina.
However, Juventus are still considered in the race for the player. Fabio Paratici is keeping an eye on him and is certainly no out of the game. On the other hand, the relations between the clubs is different from Inter, while it must also be stressed that Fiorentina want to keep the player for another year.
Just like what happened in January for Kulusevski, the Derby d'Italia clubs could be back at it again. Inter have been working on him for some time and feel the advantage but Juve haven't disappeared.
