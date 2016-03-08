Exclusive: Juve, Inter ready for Tonali battle

Sandro Tonali is becoming a better player with every passing day and something he showed in the match against Juventus as well.He makes everything look so simple that it’s admirable to say the least. His contribution for the Brescia’s first and only goal in the match against the defending champions was a work of someone special.He retrieved the ball, took it forward with speed, made space for his teammates and found that pass which led to the goal from Donnarumma.In the midst of all of this, it is important not to forget that Sandro is still just 19-year-old and yet, game after game, he impresses more and more people.Roberto Mancini was present in the stands and he was rightly impressed with what he saw from the young midfielder.League rivals Inter Milan’s scouts were present at the Al Rigamonti yesterday who kept an eye on the player. It is no secret that the Milan-based club like Tonali a lot.Inter’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is a big fan of the player and he tried to sign him for €10 million 18 months ago, but Brescia’s owner Massimo Cellino rejected the proposal.That was not the only instance when Inter tried to sign Tonali as in the last summer, they tried to get him on loan.But the idea was rejected once again by Cellino who believes that he can sell his prized asset for a sum of €50 million in the summer of 2020.As far as Juventus are concerned, they are interested in the player as well but are taking a completely different approach.Before, the idea was to buy Tonali and send him on loan but now, the club hierarchy are more than impressed with the development of the player at his parent club and in all likelihood will make a move for him in the summer of 2020.Fabrizio Romano