Exclusive: Juve-Kean talks at the finish line, Raiola asks for guarantees

Moise Kean and Juventus are close to the finish line. DIscussions have been led about the renewal of the youngster's contract in the last couple of months and the stage is practically set: an agreement until 2024, a salary exceeding 2 million euros per season. There are only details left for the announcement.



But there is still one knot to untie and that is Juventus' choice to separate with Massimiliano Allegri, who would have liked to count on Kean as an alternative for next year, while it is still uncertain who the new coach will be and what Kean's position under him will be.



Mino Raiola has expressed his doubts over the situation, despite the willingness to renew the player's contract so as to avoid the interest of other clubs which showed their desire to sign the player last summer and in January.



The super-agent wants guarantees on Kean's future, as he would not like to see him as a reserve with few appearances per season. This is why a new meeting scheduled because otherwise, the possibility of a transfer abroad could open up.



However, the management wants to keep Kean, Fabio Paratici is counting on him and the promised renewal is signal in this sense. The ball is in the court of the new coach and Raiola is waiting, with the contract already prepared, just waiting for the necessary technical guarantees.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov