Exclusive: Juve make promise to Dybala
15 March at 17:45Serie A giants Juventus have issued a promise to Paulo Dybala, as they look to make his future at the club more certain.
Dybala did not start Juve's game against Atletico Madrid and came on in the 66th minute, as Federico Bernardeschi started on the right flank, beside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Dybala has been promised that Juve will hold talks with his entourage at the end of the season and that will go a long way in deciding his future.
Dybala's role at the club will be evaluated and discussed in certain terms in the meeting, as the player is now looking to move onto the next level by being a superstar in the modern game.
For that, he wants to be handed a central role at Juve, who are keen on keeping him to make sure that his influence stays.
