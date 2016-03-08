Exclusive: Juve ready for 'Haaland revenge' in race with BVB for Porto starlet

Juventus continues to hunt for talent across the continent, looking to reinforce the already very strong team at Maurizio Sarri's disposal with some younger players. The most recent name that has emerged, as learned by our staff exclusively, is that of Tomas Esteves, Porto's 17-year-old right-back, who is considered one of the most talented defenders in Europe.



The player is very dynamic, has quality and technique, personality to sell but a physique that can obviously still be improved, given the very young age. In short, there is room for an interesting investment for the Juventus of the future.



In his current contract with Porto, there is a 10 million euros release clause that the management is trying to increase at all costs but Juve is serious about paying it. However, the president of Porto is a tough nut to crack and is trying to convince Esteves to renew.



Another issue could be the interest of Borussia Dortmund, the club which dealt Juventus a blow with the signing of Erling Haaland from Salzburg. The German club is observing the situation with interest but the Bianconeri want to complete this purchase also as an act of revenge.