Exclusive: Juve receive two hefty offers for Demiral from Dortmund and Leicester
04 January at 12:30
Not only AC Milan have been courting Merih Demiral in the last few weeks. The Juventus defender - who was already targeted by many in the summer - returns to be at the centre of important offers this winter, as our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano writes.
The Bianconeri directors have received two very important offers for Demiral: the first comes from Leicester, which exceeds €30m, while Borussia Dortmund have reached €40m overall with their offer. These two arrived at Fabio Paratici's desk this week.
For the club's financial statement, a sale for those numbers would result in an important capital gain, which of course would be convenient given that they signed him less than a year ago. However, in spite of this, Juve consider him an important player for Maurizio Sarri's side.
Paratici had already refused a big offer from Atlético Madrid in the summer, while also advising Milan to look elsewhere as they don't want to sell him in January. In short, the Bianconeri don't want to deprive themselves of the defender unless any major offers arrive (the two offers are not considered as this).
For more news, visit our homepage.
The Bianconeri directors have received two very important offers for Demiral: the first comes from Leicester, which exceeds €30m, while Borussia Dortmund have reached €40m overall with their offer. These two arrived at Fabio Paratici's desk this week.
For the club's financial statement, a sale for those numbers would result in an important capital gain, which of course would be convenient given that they signed him less than a year ago. However, in spite of this, Juve consider him an important player for Maurizio Sarri's side.
Paratici had already refused a big offer from Atlético Madrid in the summer, while also advising Milan to look elsewhere as they don't want to sell him in January. In short, the Bianconeri don't want to deprive themselves of the defender unless any major offers arrive (the two offers are not considered as this).
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments