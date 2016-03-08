Exclusive: Juve’s plan to tie down Man Utd target
22 October at 15:15Mario Mandzukic is often considered to be one of the key cogs at Juventus – offering a physical presence, high work ethic and competent finishing ability to every side he plays for. Pep Guardiola is famously quoted as saying that if he had to pick one player to go to war with, he would pick Mario Mandzukic. After his performances with Croatia at the FIFA World Cup, Mandzukic became a target of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, yet Juve were not prepared to sell the Croatian in the summer.
CalcioMercato.com can reveal Juventus’ plan to extend Mandzukic’s contract, currently expiring in 2020. Allegri and Paratici are eager to keep the Croatian in Turin and, therefore, if Mandzukic announces his desire to remain at the club for another year, a one-year extension until 2021 will be prepared and offered to the forward.
The choice remains with Mandzukic, who could be tempted into a move to the Premier League or perhaps back to the Bundesliga. Mandzukic is currently 32-years-old and is earning €4m per season in Turin.
