Exclusive: Juve's stance revealed as Roma remain keen on Smalling deal

The idea of redeeming it for €12-13m, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano writes , has become a utopia. The leadership of the Red Devils have raised the demands after the excellent performances of the English international this season.

The conversation with Roma remains valid and appreciated by Smalling, but constant rumours are emerging about his future, including links with Juventus. However, the Bianconeri don't confirm the Smalling idea, as the player will turn 31 in November.



There is no intention of making a big investment on him, especially if Maurizio Sarri remains on the bench, preferring different types of defenders. Smalling may be a bargain, but Roma have no intention of giving up. And Juve aren't too keen on the idea.

Chris Smalling is a question mark on the market. Having performed very well since his arrival in the Italian capital, initially joining on loan, Roma intend on locking down the defender permanently. However, Man Utd have no intention of giving him away in June.