Exclusive: Juve to attempt Milinkovic transfer next summer again, despite Lotito's resistance

"We have never negotiated for him". Because it is a part of the game. The words of Fabio Paratici, Juventus' sporting director, to the question about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the Scopigno Prize, are a clear example of the transfer market game.



"We have never negotiated for him. He is an excellent player but we have never talked about him with Lazio," Paratici said.



The reality, however, is quite different because the only reason for the Bianconeri not signing Milinkovic-Savic up until now is the resistance of Lazio president Claudio Lotito.



The first attempt of Juventus dates back to two summers ago when Milinkovic was an emerging talent but not yet a star. Marotta and Paratici offered 45 million plus bonuses, but Lazio refused.



A year later, Juventus started flirting with the player, who gave his ok to a possible transfer. The Italian champions offered 80 million, but Lotito once again raised the wall and set an asking price of 120 million euro.



Just recently, the Serbian giant renewed his contract, making it clear that Lazio will only sell the player to a club that offers a very important figure. But Juventus is in love with Savic, not only the sporting director but also coach Allegri is a great admirer.



For next June, Paratici has very clear ideas. The negotiations with Lazio will reopen, but only on acceptable terms of less than 100 million euros, not on Lotito's terms. Today, however, it is unthinkable for the Lazio president.



Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov