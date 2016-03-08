Exclusive: Juve very proud of Szczesny signing - his price has exploded
03 April at 11:10Three years have passed. Still, Juventus are convinced that they made one of their best signings in recent history with Wojciech Szczesny. In the summer of 2017, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano highlights, sporting director Fabio Paratici pounced on the opportunity.
Roma decided not to redeem the goalkeeper from Arsenal, which made it possible for the Bianconeri to open talks with the Gunners. Due to the delicate contract situation, the transfer fee ended up being just €12m, plus €3m in bonuses.
Judging by his performances as of late, that is obviously too low. After experiencing ups and downs in London, before taking off at Roma, the goalkeeper is now an absolute guarantee at Juventus. Therefore, it's no coincidence that the Gigio Donnarumma rumours haven't taken off.
Szczesny's contract renewal was deserved and Juventus now have a very good shot-stopper in their squad. In fact, they now value the player at over €60m, which makes the €12m investment look like nothing. Being just 29-years-old, which for a goalkeeper is young, the future looks bright.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments