Our transfer market insider claims that, while Fiorentina managed to snag him for €5 million from Partizan, that Juventus and Atletico Madrid tried to get involved.

The Spanish side offered as much as €40 million for the 21-year-old, who has started well this season for La Viola. The right-back is now seen as a mainstay at the Franchi Stadium, which is why the Della Valle family rejected Atletico.

Juventus, for their part, wanted to be given preferential treatment over the Serb defender as part of the deal that saw Marko Pjaca move to Florence on loan.

Juve were, in fact, even willing to remove the Recompra clause from Pjaca’s eventual sale if they could get an option for Milenkovic.

And who knows? Juve could be set to revamp their defence last summer, even though Fiorentina know that those €40m can only go up if things keep going this way...