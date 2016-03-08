Exclusive: Juve were details away from Isco; why the operation broke down
24 September at 11:30
As learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, Isco was seriously targeted by Juventus with several meetings, contacts and direct attempts; months of work around a complicated operation, as the Spaniard has always been very appreciated by the Bianconeri.
From December to May, Juve had come up with a strategy to get closer to Isco, meeting both the player and the club, who was open to evaluating different solutions- In fact, last February, they were ready to negotiate on the basis of €90m.
The Bianconeri have never been closer to securing a deal for the midfielder, who was just details away. However, Isco was a direct request by Max Allegri, the former Juventus manager. Therefore, once he left, things changed quickly.
Then Sarri came along, and the former Chelsea manager wasn't as convinced about Isco. Instead, the big investment of the summer was used for de Ligt, while Zidane's return to Real Madrid cemented Isco's position.
