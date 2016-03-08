Exclusive: Juve will allow big swap deals but two players are blocked
06 April at 11:20The upcoming transfer window will be one of swap deals. Due to the Coronavirus emergency, clubs are losing a lot of revenue and now other solutions for the market have been evaluated. Instead of spending money, therefore, swap deals seems to be the way to go.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Juventus are ready to endorse this idea as sporting director Fabio Paratici has always seen it as favourable, even for big deals. When negotiating with clubs in the summer, offering a swap deal will be a greater incentive than before.
The likes of Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Adrien Rabiot have attracted interest and abroad and thus swap ideas are being evaluated by the Bianconeri. However, there are two players that won't be allowed to leave with this formula.
The first is Paulo Dybala, who is closing in on a contract renewal. PSG remain interested and could try again but Juve's intentions are very clear: they want to keep the Argentine. The other player is Matthijs De Ligt, who joined the Bianconeri just last summer.
From Man Utd to Real Madrid, the defender has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks. Juventus, on the other hand, are convinced that the Dutchman will become an even better player after a year of acclimatization.
