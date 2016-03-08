Exclusive: Juventus and Paratici 'crazy' for Roma and Fiorentina stars
10 March at 09:35Serie A giants Juventus and the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici is 'crazy' for Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Zaniolo, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Zaniolo has enjoyed a breakout season in his career this campaign, as he has been a shining light in Roma's disappointing season. He has scored five times, assisting twice. Chiesa has scored 11 times in all competitions, assisting thrice.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano believes that Paratici is crazy about the idea of signing the players and Juventus indeed are readying summer offers for them.
Juve's relations with Fiorentina have never been too good after they signed Federico Bernadeschi, as the La Viola remain muted on doing a possible deal about Chiesa.
For Zaniolo, Paratici has known him to be a very talented player for the last few years and he feels that the youngster is the man to add more talent to the bianconeri midfield.
Roma are set to hold talks about a new contract for Zaniolo, but he remains a target that Juve will push for in the summer.
