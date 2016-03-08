EXCLUSIVE: Juventus change their mind on Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic has been viewed as a Juventus target for years. Initially followed for a long time in Serbia, then appreciated during his first year in Serie A with Fiorentina. Juventus have known that they are not the only club following the Serbian, with many of Europe’s biggest clubs also watching him regularly.

Personality, physique, quality: Milenkovic has proved to be an important defender for a long time, but he has not lost concentration in recent months and often offered disappointing performances compared to what he is capable of. The factors are different: his role changed several times to meet the needs of the team, often moving from centre-back to full-back, but also the continuous market rumors that must be distracting for a young man. In short, it has been an adjustment phase.



The great talent of Milenkovic, a defender who Manchester United and Atlético Madrid have scouted extensively for some time, is not in question. At the moment Juventus have decided not to make a major investment in the Serbian defender: Paratici has been following him for years, but Fiorentina's demands exceed €50 million and is a figure that Juve intends to spend on a different defender in the list prepared for next summer. There is no willingness to participate in auctions, Milenkovic still very much likes the Bianconeri but he will talk about them later and only on different terms. Juventus’ intention of signing Milenkovic also cooled because of the relations with Fiorentina, as Juventus has already targetted Federico Chiesa from the same club. Juventus want to keep a balance with Fiorentina and have made a choice about which investments are worth fighting for. Milenkovic remains a noted target, but today he is a little further away from Turin.

