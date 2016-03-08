Exclusive: Juventus considering new summer buyer for Higuain
23 February at 09:45Serie A giants Juventus are already looking for new potential buyers for Gonzalo Higuain, Calciomercato exclusively understands.
Higuain was loaned out to AC Milan on an initial loan deal this past summer, with an obligation of making the move permanent. But Chelsea signed the player on a loan deal this past winter.
Our transfers expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reports that Juventus are considering new potential buyers for Higuain, following the transfer ban that has been imposed on Chelsea.
They were aware of the fact that Chelsea could possibly be banned from making transfers, but had given the deal a go-ahead because of Higuain's insistence to move away from Milan.
Juventus are hoping that the issue can be resolved with help from UEFA, as the club feel they are working for the interests of the player. He won't go back to Milan and Fabio Paratici is already looking for new buyers, if anything with Chelsea doesn't work out.
