Exclusive: Juventus contact agent of PSG target dubbed the 'next Buffon'
23 January at 22:42According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Juventus have contacted Giuseppe Riso, the agent of young Genoa goalkeeper Alessandro Russo, registering their interest in the Italian. Russo, born in 2001, has been a target of Paris Saint-Germain; with the Ligue 1 club accelerating their interest in recent days to try and get a move sorted.
PSG see Russo as the perfect young keeper for the future to be tutored by current keeper Gianluigi Buffon. As a young Italian keeper, Buffon is no doubt Russo's idol and the Italian could follow in his footsteps and is showing signs of being a future great.
PSG were thought to be the most serious until it has now been revealed that Juventus are pushing hard to sign the Genoa starlet. Juventus will use the allure of being Italian greats, helping develop Buffon's career and the idea of staying in Italy; whilst the sway and influence of Buffon himself at PSG cannot be ignored and could potentially play a deciding factor in where the youngster ends up.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments