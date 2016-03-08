Exclusive: Juventus continue contact with Inter for Icardi- the details
31 May at 09:20CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus are serious about signing Mauro Icardi and contacts with Inter Milan are continuing.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world of late and his performances in recent times has made him one of the most wanted ones across Europe. He scored 29 times for the nerazzurri this season, tied at the top of the goalscoring charts with Lazio's Ciro Immobile.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Juventus are serious about signing Icardi as a replacement for Higuain and they are in contact with Inter about the same.
While Higuain is likely to leave this summer and Chelsea are in the driving seat, he can leave if a club offers about 65-70 million euros for his services.
Juventus' contacts with the Inter management and Wanda Nara have been constant and whhile Inter could want Higuain in a swap deal, it seems very unlikely.
Icardi will earn the same as Higuain did and while Juventus are still looking at how much to offer for him, the 110 million euros release clause for foreign clubs in Icardi's contract means that Inter will be free to let the Argentine leave if an offer in that region arrives.
It remains to be seen whether Inter would want to sell the player to Juventus or not, but the bianconeri are very serious about pulling off this historic deal.
Here is a gallery of Juventus summer transfer targets
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments