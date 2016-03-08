Exclusive: Juventus continue to monitor Salzburg starlet Haaland
28 September at 09:30Erling Braut Haaland has caught the eye of many this season; underlined by his hat-trick in his UEFA Champions League debut. The Norwegian starlet joined Salzburg from Molde in January and it is in fact true that Juventus had already targeted the player and began to work on a deal when he was still playing in Norway.
Juventus planned to sign Haaland and then loan him away to a slightly smaller club, or perhaps even give him some time with Juventus' U23 side. However, Salzburg signed the youngster and the rest is history.
Despite this, however, CalcioMercato understand that the feelings of Juventus for Haaland are not over; the club ready to monitor and perhaps move for him in the near future. There is a belief that Haaland is a player who can give many years of service to the Bianconeri and serve as a viable option for the future of the club's attack.
For now, the Bianconeri will continue to scout the forward but will likely face competition when they plan to move; many of Europe's top clubs beginning to take note of the Norwegian youngster and perhaps will plan a move too in January.
